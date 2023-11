The Twin Pines Conservation Education Center will host a hunter education skills session from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

The event — which will take place at 20086 U.S. 60, Winona Mo. 65588 — will be instructed by Wendy Lott and Logan Brawley. To attend, students must be 11 years of age and have completed the knowledge session of the course, which can be completed online or in person.

Student manuals are available on site.

For more information call 573-325-1381.