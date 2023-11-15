A Mountain View and Mountain Grove man were involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening east of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

David C. Champ, 65, of Mountain Grove, was driving his 2020 Volvo Tractor Trailer westbound one mile east of Cabool on U.S. 60 when he changed lanes and struck a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Mary M. Johnson, 54, of Mountain View in the left rear causing the vehicle to rotate off the left side of the road into the median, patrol said.

Johnson suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Both were wearing safety devices. Johnson’s vehicle was totaled, Champ’s suffered minor damage.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. Travis L. Brown.