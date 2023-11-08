A man accused of installing a camera in a Cabool convenience store’s bathroom is now in custody.

Following Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. filing paperwork on Nov. 1 seeking to have Patrick Pitcher’s bond revoked, he was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to a court document written Nov. 3 by Circuit Judge John Beger, “It appears to the Court that there has been a breach of a condition for Defendant’s release.”

Beger wrote, “Surety for Defendant, shall immediately produce defendant to the Texas County Jail. Failure to do so, may result in forfeiture of bond to the State of Missouri.” A bond of $750,000 was posted on Jan. 24, 2023.

According to court documents, Pitcher is scheduled for either a plea or trial setting at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 in Texas County Circuit Court, where he is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and invasion of privacy – victim less than 18 years of age.

In September, Pitcher was granted permission not to wear a GPS monitoring device. Earlier, a change of venue for the trial was granted to Franklin County.

According to a police report, a Cabool officer was dispatched Jan. 3 to Casey’s General Store East in Cabool regarding a report of a camera in the vent of the women’s restroom. The officer made contact with the store manager, and a camera was subsequently found inside the vent.

Analysis of the camera’s SD card by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control revealed it contained 154 videos of people using the restroom. One of the videos reportedly showed Pitcher himself adjusting the camera angle using an application on his phone.

During the arrest process, a search of Pitcher’s vehicle was conducted and illegal prescription drugs and a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol were found, authorities said.

The Cabool Police Department investigated the discovery of the camera.