Veterans Day programs are planned in the county.

The Houston School District will hold its 23rd annual Veterans Day Tribune Friday at Tiger Fieldhouse.

The event runs from 1 to 2 p.m. today. Lloyd Wells, city administrator and retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel, is the speaker.

A reception with refreshments will follow the ceremonies. It is sponsored by Piney River Ford.

A countywide Veterans Day program is 11:11 a.m. today at Memorial Park in Cabool. It is organized by Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars and Houston American Legion.

A POW-MIA table will be on display.

Most governmental offices are closed Friday. There is no mail service Saturday.

