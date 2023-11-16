To Missouri citizens, black bears have become a source of fascination, curiosity – and, in cases where property has been damaged – irritation.

People can learn more about bears at the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Black Bears of Missouri” on Nov. 30. This online program will be from 1-2 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196479

At the program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will have interesting facts about black bears in Missouri. She will discuss some of the bear research underway in the Show-Me State. She will also have tips on how to keep these curious animals away from your home and how Missourians can become “Bear Aware.” This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer option where participants can have their bear questions answered.