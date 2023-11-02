This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An organizer for a museum dedicated to highlighting the Big Piney River says work is expected to occur this weekend south of Houston.

Larry Dablemont said Wednesday that the project is progressing, and he hopes to see walls go up Saturday on the 28 x 48 foot building.

Persons who would like to help and want additional details can contact Dablemont at lightninridge47@gmail.com. Work is expected to commence in the afternoon.

The site is about one mile south of South U.S. 63 on the east side of the roadway. Dablemont said he expects work on trusses and a roof will follow on property donated by Cody and Joyce Ice of Houston.

Dablemont said monetary contributions toward the effort are still needed.