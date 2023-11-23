For the first time, “Wreaths Across America” will be coming to south-central Missouri on Dec. 16.

With the coordinating efforts of the Ozark Spring chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, City of Mountain View and VFW Post 3009, the organization will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1019 E. Third St. in Mountain View. There are 187 veterans buried there along with a few veterans’ spouses.

The wreaths will be escorted to the cemetery by police and fire departments at Mountain View. Upon arrival at 10:30 a.m., family members present will be given an opportunity to proceed to their loved one’s grave where a wreath and red ribbon will be presented for them to place. Throughout the country, the same will occur.

At about 10:40 a.m., volunteers will line up and be assigned a wreath and a red ribbon to continue placing wreaths on each remaining grave site. As each wreath is placed, the veteran’s name will be said aloud, and veterans thanked for their service.

The effort to honor veterans is ongoing. Volunteers are selling wreaths for $17 to pay for the 187 graves. To purchase or make a donation, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/MO0237. To volunteer call Cindy Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Lois Frazier at 417-257-8215.