A cooperative that provides lending to the agriculture community in this region announced it is returning $41.2 million in earnings to eligible customers in Missouri. In the last 17 years, $292 million has been distributed.

The announcement from FCS Financial comes after a Dec. 20 meeting of the institution’s board, which consists of three appointed and 12 elected directors. The elected directors are members of the cooperative, and their farming operations range from growing row crops to raising livestock to managing agribusinesses in 102 Missouri counties. There are more than 27,000 member-owners who elect the directors who represent them and their interests in the agriculture finance cooperatives.

The patronage checks will be available during Customer Appreciation Day on March 19 after the unanimous vote.

FCS Financial is a member of the Farm Credit System, which is a nationwide network of cooperative lending institutions that provides credit and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural residents and agribusinesses. With more than 105 years of agricultural lending experience, the Farm Credit System is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States. Visit www.myfcsfinancial.com to learn more.