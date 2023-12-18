Share Your Christmas, the annual campaign to help persons during the holidays, is winding down from its headquarters in the basement of the Houston Lions Den.

Here are cases previously detailed:

Case No. 1: A little 2-year-old boy is in need of size 24-month pants and shirts and size 7 toddler shoes and socks. His favorite toys are Paw Patrol and trucks. Queen size bedding would be very helpful for this family.

Case No. 2: This 6-year-old girl loves Barbie dolls and clothes to dress them up. She needs size 6 or 6X pants and shirts. She would like a pair of size 13 kids winter boots. Her 3-year-old sister wears size 2 toddler clothing and size 6 toddler shoes. She likes baby dolls. Kitchen items such as pots and pans, dish towels, etc. are the needs of the family.

Case No. 3: The Christmas wish of these two girls, ages 15 and 13 is makeup, nail polish or craft items. Clothing sizes needed are women’s large and medium-sized shirts and women’s size 10 and 5/6 jeans or pants. Their 4-year-old brother needs size 5/6 pants and shirts and size 1 shoes. His toy wish is Legos.

Case No. 4: Any girl toys appropriate for her age will make this 4-year-old very happy. She needs size 5 pants and shirts, and size 10 little girl’s shoes. She is also in need of socks, underwear and pajamas.

Case No. 5: This 2-year-old boy would like any type of learning toys appropriate for his age. He needs size 2 toddler shirts and pants and size 8 toddler shoes. He is also could use socks, underwear and pajamas. The family needs baking sheets, pots, pans, towels and wash rags.

Case 6: Two sisters, ages 4 and 5, would like Frozen dolls and some play make-up for their Christmas gifts. Clothing is needed in sizes 5/6 for both girls and shoe sizes needed are 11 and 13 in children’s.

Case 7: Legos, trucks and an Uno game is on the Christmas wish list of this 8-year-old boy. His clothing needs are size 10/12 boys shirts and pants and size 4 shoes. His 2-year-old brother needs size 3T pants and shirts and size 10 toddler shoes. He will be happy with any toys for his age.

Case 8: A 6-month-old baby girl is in need of some warm sleepers in size 9-12 months. Diapers are also needed as well as a snow suit or warm blanket. She would love any toys that light up and play music.

Case 9: A 5-year-old girl needs size 6 pants and shirts and size 13 kids shoes. Her toy wish is Barbie things, books or learning activities. Her 3-year-old brother needs size 4T clothing and size 10 toddler shoes. He likes dinosaurs, cars and books. Both children need socks, underwear, warm hats and gloves.

Case 10: Boys size 14/16 shirts and athletic pants are needed for a 12-year-old boy. He also needs size 8 men’s shoes.

Case No. 11: Two little girls, ages 4 and 6, are wishing for things to color and paint this Christmas. Clothing sizes needed are 7/8 for the 6 year old and size 6 for the 4 year old. Shoe sizes needed for the girls are size 12 and 9 children’s. Socks and underwear are also needed.

Case No. 12: A 5-month-old baby boy is in need of size 6 month clothing and a warm coat or snowsuit. His 2-year-old sister needs size 3T clothing, size 7 toddler shoes and a warm coat. Her favorite toy is Cocomelon.

Case No. 13: This 15-year-old girl loves to read and would appreciate any teen books, especially mysteries. She needs women’s XL tops and pull-on pants and size 8 shoes. Some full-size sheets and blankets are needed for the family.

Case No. 14: A remote control car is the Christmas wish of these twin boys, age 10. They both need size 8-10 shirts and pants and size 4 1/2 shoes. Twin-size sheets are also needed for their beds.

Case No. 15: These two girls would love some nail polish, lotions, bath sets or any girl things to brighten up their Christmas. They are 11 and 12 years old and both wear size 14/16 girls’ clothes and size 6 shoes for one and size 4 for the other. Personal items such as toothpaste, deodorant, etc. would also be very helpful.

Case No. 16. A pair of size 5 cowboy boots is the special Christmas wish of this 8-year-old boy. His clothing needs are size 10 shirts and pants.

Case No. 17. A 2-year-old girl needs size 3T winter clothing and size 8 toddler shoes. She would like a new baby doll for Christmas. Her 5-year-old brother needs size 6 pants and shirts and size 13 boys shoes. He likes superheroes or monster trucks. Both children need socks, underwear and pajamas.

Case No. 18. A new doll, play make-up or any toys will make this 5-year-old girl’s Christmas special. She is in need of size 6 warm clothing and size 12 little girls shoes.

Case No. 19. Size 5T shirts and size 4T pants are needed for a 3-year-old boy, as well as size 9 toddler shoes. His toy wishes include things to color, dinosaurs. books and cars.

Case No. 20. A 3-year-old girl needs size 5T clothing and size 8 toddler shoes. She loves baby dolls. Her 4-year-old brother wears size 4T pants and shirts and size 9 toddler shoes. Paw Patrol toys are his favorite. Both children need socks and underwear.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Houston Lions Club basement. For more information, contact Pat at 417-217-1318 or Angie at 417-260-1836.