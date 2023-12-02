A firearms deer season for antlerless deer began today (Dec. 2) in Missouri and runs through Dec. 10.

By mid-day Saturday there had only been 13 killed in Texas County — button bucks (2) and does (11)≥

A firearms alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Friday morning that Texas County ranks third in the state after the various deer seasons. The count is 5,468. The top county is Franklin with 6,622 and Howell, second, 5,652.

