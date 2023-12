This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks announced three blood drives will be held in January in Texas County.

They are:

•Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 12, Jayson Gentry Safe Room on campus.

•Cabool High School, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Jan. 16, 720 Peabody (alumni gym).

•Plato High School, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Jan. 22, 10645 Plato Drive (old gym).