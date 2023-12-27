The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls and assisted in a high-speed chase last week.

The department reported 37 traffic stops resulting in 17 summons issued. Four arrests for non-traffic offenses were made.

At noon Saturday, Dec. 23, Cabool Police were made aware of a high-speed vehicle pursuit traveling north on Highways 60 and 63 from the West Plains area. Cabool Police attempted to intercept the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Once the suspect, Barry L. Perry, 38 of St. Louis, was caught, CPD completed a probable cause statement with charges of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more. Bond was set at $3,000 cash only.

In total, police handled three animal complaints, one civil matter, twelve fire/rescue calls, one juvenile matter, two mentally unstable incidents, one stealing/theft, one suspicious activity, assisted other agencies twice and gave information or assisted the public on ten occasions.