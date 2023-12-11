The Cabool Police Department responded to these calls Dec. 4-10:

Accidents – 1

Animal complaints- 3

Assist other agencies- 5

Domestic violence calls- 2

Impaired subject – 1

Juvenile matter – 1

Mentally unstable – 1

Peace disturbances- 1

Property damage / vandalism – 1

Public assist – 3

Stealing/theft- 2

Twenty traffic stops resulted in 20 summons issued. There were five arrests for non-traffic offenses.

At 10 a.m. Dec. 4 there was a one-vehicle accident on Metrecal just east of Highway 181. A 2023 Peterbilt operated by Maradona Desir of New Jersey was traveling east on Metrecal and struck an overhead loading conveyer at the MFA Fertilizer plant, police said.