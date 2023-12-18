The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls and investigated four animal complaint incidents last week.

The department reported 33 traffic stops resulting in 23 summons issued. No arrests for non-traffic offenses were made.

A vehicle accident occurred at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 when Jackie Campbell, Bucyrus, was traveling north on U.S. 63 in her 2018 Chevrolet and crossed the centerline striking a southbound 2000 Kenworth driven by Randal Bayles, Renard, Ill. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

In total, police handled one accident, four animal complaints, two civil matters, one peace disturbance, eight public assists, two stealing/theft incidents, one suspicious activity, two warrant arrests, gave one private escort and assisted other agencies five times.