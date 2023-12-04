The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls and investigated two domestic violence incidents last week.

The department reported 22 traffic stops resulting in 14 summons issued. Additionally, two arrests for non-traffic offenses were made.

A vehicle accident occurred at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 when an unknown vehicle backed into a parked 2009 GMC Yukon owned by Jada Fleming of Cabool in the parking lot of Dollar General.

A second vehicle accident occurred at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 on westbound Highway 60 near Dade Lane when a 2016 Volvo semi operated by Iusupdzhan Igamberdiev of Brooklyn, N.Y. ran off the right side of the roadway, jackknifed the trailer and came to rest in the center median. No injuries were reported.

In total, police handled two accidents, one alarm, five animal complaints, one assault, two domestic violence calls, one private escort, four public assists, one stealing/theft, two suspicious activities and assisted other agencies five times.