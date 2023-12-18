On Monday, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the 2023 Annual Performance Report as part of the Missouri School Improvement, known as MSIP 6.

This is the second year of a three-year implementation period for MSIP 6. For the 2022-2023 year, the Cabool R-IV School earned 139 points out of 184, or 75.5 percent of the total points possible, up from 70.6 percent last year, it announced.

In academic proficiency, Cabool R-IV students demonstrated an overall improvement score of 5.77 percent at the individual level and a grade level increase of 7.37 percent on the spring MAP/EOC state assessments.

“It’s exciting to see this growth,” shared Dr. Karl Janson, superintendent. “This is the type of systemic change we’ve been working towards as a district.”

To see the complete breakdown for Missouri.

For more information on the MSIP-6 Program.