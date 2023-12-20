Updates on the new YMCA and the annual audit report were among matters discussed Monday by the Cabool City Council.

Chris Owens, of YMCA, gave an update on the YMCA, stating that land has been purchased and that they are meeting with architects who are drawing the building and floor plans. The current cost estimate is $5.5 million. Owens reported that Jay Gentry is a new member of the building committee, and that he has experience raising funds through the Texas County Memorial Hospital Foundation. The floor design layout is 90% complete and the plans should be finalized in February. Then, fundraising will take place. The city was asked to consider the necessary infrastructure to support a two-story building with two basketball courts, several rooms for classes, a walking trail, community room, teen room, locker rooms with showers, childcare, a kitchen and storage. The project would likely be completed in 2026.

Wayland Mueller, KPM, presented the annual audit report. He stated that the city received an unmodified opinion, which is the best opinion. One deficiency Mueller stated was regarding the segregation of duties, common in small cities. He recommended that a second individual look at and sign off on bank reconciliations. He also recommended cyber security, new accounting standards, administrative allocations and bank reconciliation review.

In other matters:

James Gray inquired about term limits, power lost due to electric lines in trees and the local ambulance base.

Janet Roberts, chamber of commerce, thanked the city, police department and fire department for their help with the Christmas parade.

Ken Dominick introduced himself as an attorney and stated that he plans on opening a practice in Cabool.

The council did first and second readings of Bill No. 1121 to become Ordinance No. 015-2023. The ordinance authorizes and approves the interfund loan from the electric fund to the administrative fund to purchase a fire and rescue truck.

A subdivision plat map brought in by Mark Stoutenborough was approved as presented. Conway Hawn, attorney, stated that a public hearing might be necessary and that he would investigate.

The council approved a 911 mass notification system for a cost of $1,200 per year.

Karen Stout addressed the board with concerns over her house in the new Woodland Heights subdivision. The city plans to work with Stout to help mediate a conversation between herself and the builder.

Ron Scheets, city administrator, told the board that a portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city received are earmarked for airport projects. The city will have to use them by the end of 2025. They will likely be used to replace some hangar doors.

Scheets also reported that the police department will need a new radio setup for the new police truck that will arrive in the spring. The council approved the purchase of a $19,546 setup.

A leak that needs repaired under Ozark Street will cause some lane closures in the future.

Thomas and Lexi Howgard, T&L Investments, were introduced to the board as they plan to purchase and repair 621 and 625 Main Street. They requested that the city waive a $25,000 lien, but the city requested definite plans first.

The council did first and second readings of Bill No. 1120 to become Ordinance No. 014-2023. The ordinance authorizes the mayor to execute a consent decree on behalf of the city regarding the Missouri Electric Works Superfund Site to which the city has been named an alleged responsible party.

The council did first and second readings of Bill No. 1122 to become Ordinance No. 016-2023. The ordinance adopts the last statutory update the city did.

John Williams, alderman, stated he was asked if the city could put another speed bump along the alley behind the funeral home and post office.

John Mark Hale, alderman, stated that the new approach to Garst Street is not good. He said that several cars and school buses are dragging there. Scheets stated that MoDOT will be here Thursday and that it can be discussed then.

The next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.