Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most famous transgender people in the world and who has previously identified as a woman, says trans women aren’t “real women.”

In a recent interview with John Cleese on the U.K. TV show The Dinosaur Hour, Jenner also claimed President Joe Biden is trying to ruin women’s sports and condemned what she considers “woke” attitudes. She said she gets more hate for being a Republican than for being trans.

“I see these ‘trans women are real women,’” she said. “No, you’re not. OK, that’s the bottom line.”

Jenner, who came out as trans in 2015, said she lives her life as a woman, has had all her gender markers changed on her identification documents, and uses women’s public restrooms, but she considers herself “a trans person,” not a woman.

She talked about her opposition to trans women’s participation in women’s sports. She founded the Fairness First PAC to take up this cause and has become friends with Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer who has spoken out against trans inclusion after competing against trans woman Lia Thomas.

The Biden administration has proposed a rule that would term categorical bans on trans inclusion in school sports a violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs. Jenner claimed that if the rule becomes final, it would “kill women’s sports,” and she alleged that the effort is backed by George Soros, a liberal philanthropist who is a favorite target of right-wingers.

Jenner further denounced what she called “radical gender ideology.” She said she was gender dysphoric from a young age, but if a teacher had discussed gender identity issues with her, “it might have just changed my whole life, and all for the worse.”

Major medical associations support gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Her other comments included praise for former President Donald Trump, a claim that Biden has been on the wrong side of every issue, and an allegation that the U.S. is being overrun with migrants who are coming here illegally.

