A house explosion that rocked Licking on Friday night was accidental, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety said Tuesday.

“The cause was an open gas valve in the residence,” said Mike O’Connell, communications director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety. A state fire marshal investigated.

The tragedy occurred on Myers Street, which is west of Highway 137. Two men received burns; authorities did not know their condition on Monday. No names have been released.

Numerous agencies responded to help Licking police and fire at the scene.