The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 58-year-old Willow Springs man reported on Oct. 24 that he had prepaid a contractor $9,064 to install solar panels at his Timberhill Road residence and the contractor had failed to begin the project.

The man told a deputy he met with the contractor – a 41-year-old man from Jackson, Mo. – in April 2022 and was promised the work would be done be December 2022. The man said he tried contacting the contractor several times but never received a call back.

On Oct. 24, 2023, the Branson Police Department was contacted with a request to make contact with the contractor, and the attempt was successful. The contractor then called the TCSD and told a deputy he had gotten too busy to do the work. He was told to make a payment back to the client, but had not done so by Nov. 6.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a felony theft charge against the contractor.

•Deputies were dispatched Nov. 5 after a man reported of a suicidal 18-year-old female at a Highway 17 residence near Success.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by witnesses that the girl had run into some nearby woods. She was located and admitted to trying to hang herself in the front yard using a phone cord.

Paperwork for a 96-hour mental evaluation was completed and the girl was taken to a hospital.

•A 75-year-old man reported on Nov. 15 that a Craftsman riding mower valued at $800 had been stolen from his Shelton Road property at Willow Springs. Investigation is ongoing.