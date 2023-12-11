Young Travis sits in his grandma’s living room, taking popcorn from the tree, trying not to fall asleep, as he keeps watch in the sky for the mysterious arrival of someone special. Travis’s cousins are all a few years older than him or just little babies still, he is stuck in the middle of all of them and sometimes feels like no one notices him. Being 10 is a difficult age.

The grownups have gathered in the dining room playing cards and talking about Christmas’s past, after the family dinner. Except Uncle Johnny, he is on the divan, watching his favorite Christmas movies and eating all of grandma’s candy.

It is now 7:33 in the evening, in dispatch Steven, William and Erin have had a busy time. The nice weather is sometimes a blessing and a curse. Thankfully, the roads are clear and there are not many accidents. But the nicer weather sometimes brings more issues. As the phone rings…

William: “9-1-1, Where is your emergency?”

Caller: “I am at my grandma’s house and my uncle is choking!”

William: “What is your grandma’s address?”

William can hear the young caller yell out to grandma, “what is the address here?”

Caller: “Hang on they are trying to hug my uncle; he was laughing then he wasn’t I looked at him and he had his hands to his neck.”

William was able to retrieve the address, as he was putting the information into the CAD his partner started to send assistance.

William: “What is your uncle choking on?”

Caller: “Candy, grandma’s really hard candy she keeps in the glass dish.”

William: “What is your name?

Caller: “Travis.”

William: “Travis, is there a grown up I can talk to about your uncle and tell them what to do?”

Travis: “No, they are all trying to hug him still.”

William: “OK, can you go next to them and maybe put the phone on speakerphone?”

Travis: “No, grandma’s phone doesn’t work that way. It has this curly cord keeping it on the wall.”

William: “I understand, will you talk to them for me? Is your uncle awake? How old is he?”

Travis: “Yes, he is awake, and he is old, like 55.”

By this time EMS has been dispatched and is responding. Erin answered a call; it is a domestic, Steven has dispatched police for that then answered another call it is a fire in the back room, of a house. The following is what you would hear from the three dispatchers if you were standing in the dispatch center at this moment.

William: “Travis I am going to tell you how to help your uncle, repeat exactly what I say.”

William continues to give instructions and ask questions to Travis and his family.

Steven: “Is everyone out of the house? Yes, get everyone out.”

Steven sets off tones and sends out a text to the fire department.

William: “Texas County 9-1-1 to Houston Rural Fire, structure fire…”

Steven: “Houston Rural, enroute, time 19:35, everyone is out of the house. Fire is in the back part of the house, there is a propane take on the east side of the house.”

Steven: “The fire department is on the way keep everyone out and away from the house.” No! do not go back in for the book or anything. Yes, I can hang up if you feel comfortable, call back if something changes, they are on the way.”

Erin: “Get the safest place, let me know when you are in there and lock the door.”

Steven: “Unit 23, 55-year-old-male, hard candy still choking currently is conscious.

“805, there is a male and female, male has a knife we are keeping the female on the line, no other subjects in the house.”

“9-1-1, Where is your emergency?”

William: “Did they, do it? Have them do it again.”

Steven: “No, sorry I don’t know when next year’s Christmas parade will be. Yes, this year’s was great. If you don’t have an emergency, I need to release the line.”

Erin: “The officer is close what room are you in?”

William: “That is great Travis! Have them let him sit down. Now that the candy is out, can you ask if he is breathing, OK?”

Steven: “805, the female is in the upper left bedroom, male subject is still downstairs she thinks, stated it sounded like he is destroying the house.

“Unit 23, the candy is out, and the gentleman is breathing ok, family would like him checked out.”

“803 and 805, show you on scene at 19:37.”

Erin: “Clara, the police are outside, but I want you to stay on the phone with me until they say it is safe to come out.”

Steven: “805, show one subject detained at 19:39, is it clear to send the female outside?”

Erin: “Clara, the officers are outside and have him detained, they would like you to go outside. I will stay on the phone with you until you see the officer.”

Steven: “805, the female is coming out now.”

William: “Travis, you did a great job in helping your uncle, since the ambulance is there, we can hang up now.”

Erin: “Do you see one of the officers?” Yes, walk to him. OK, since you are with him, I am going to release the call. You’re welcome.”

Steven: “Unit 23 on scene at 19:42.”

Erin: “Copy 803, with female now at 19:42.”

Erin: “Houston Rural show you on scene at 19:44.”

William: “Unit 23, copy you need a helicopter for a scene flight?”

As the phone and radio continue, dispatchers keep on with a calm voice. They are documenting information, talking to callers and field responders throughout the night. Dispatchers are able to talk on the phone and radio at the same time while still listening to the callers. This teamwork is a sight to see. They work in unison watching each other’s CAD notes and listening to the radio to help each other out. They are listening to cues from their partners to see if more is needed if one has a higher priority call or if more information needs to be relayed to field responders.

No call is complete until all the field responders are safely away from the scene. As the night progressed and calls were received, some very important information was obtained and dispatched to all agencies. This information was vital to all of the land, it was a BOLO – Be On the LookOut. Each year this information is received and relayed, but no one has yet made a positive identification on this Jolly subject wearing red and flying with what appears to be a sleigh and reindeer.

As you celebrate with your family, please keep all the First Responders in your thoughts and prayers. On behalf of all of Texas County 9-1-1, Merry Christmas!

The Texas County Emergency Services office in Houston is funded by a 3/8-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters in 2013. Director Terra Culley can be reached by phone at 417-967-5309 or by email at terraculley911@hotmail.com.