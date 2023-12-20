People in many countries around the world follow interesting and unusual traditions during Christmastime.

Here are some examples.

Rollerblading in Venezuela

Venezuelans in the big city of Caracas strap on their rollerblades on Christmas morning and take to the streets to skate to mass, as 70% of the population is Catholic. The government actually closes the streets until 8 a.m. on Christmas day to make sure it’s safe for families to enjoy the holiday tradition together and get to mass without much difficulty.

The Yule Cat in Iceland

Known as Jólakötturinn, the Yule Cat is another enforcer of good behavior through fear. Traditionally, people in Iceland who finished their chores in time for Christmas received new clothes for the occasion, while the lazy folks did not. As big as a house, the Yule Cat is said to lurk in the Icelandic countryside on Christmas Eve and will eat anyone who did not receive new clothes for Christmas.

A large Yule Cat in Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik.

The Czech Marriage Fortune-Telling Christmas Shoe

On Christmas Eve in the Czech Republic, unmarried women take part in a ritual involving a shoe and marriage. Standing with their backs to the door, they toss one of their shoes over their shoulder. If it lands with its toe facing the door, that means the woman will be married within the year, but a heel facing the other way means they’re in for another year of being single.

Dutch Sinterklaas and His Evil Helpers

In the Netherlands, Sinterklaas comes on the Eve of Dec. 5, in time for St. Nicholas’ day on Dec. 6. Said to live in Spain, Sinterklaas arrives at a Dutch port and delivers gifts to children, leaving them inside a shoe left by the fireplace or windowsill.

His helpers – the Zwarte Pieten – supposedly collect bad children in their sacks and take them back to Spain.

Flying Witches in Norway

On Christmas Eve, all broomsticks are hidden completely out of sight. It’s thought by Norwegians that the night before Christmas, bad witches and spirits will come out, and if there are broomsticks to be found, they will take them and fly them through the skies.

The German Krampus

Originating in Germany and recognized in Austria, this early December tradition is basically the anti-Santa. Krampus is half goat and half demon, and he was created to instill fear in the hearts of children.

Legend states that on the night of Dec. 6, Krampus comes out in search of naughty children. While the well-behaved children will wake up that morning to see presents from St. Nicholas in their shoes, the bad children will find a rod from Krampus, or worse yet, will be taken back to his lair.

Watch for Nisse in Denmark

Nisse is a gnome who wants to be fed, and families in Denmark must leave him sweet rice porridge (risengrød) on Christmas Eve. If they do, Nisse will bring them good fortune in the coming year, but if they don’t, he will allegedly play tricks in the household and make life more difficult.

Like Santa, no one ever sees Nisse. But rather than one man catering to the entire world, there are many Nisse, with each one attaching to a particular family.

A Generous Witch in Italy

Italians celebrate The Epiphany shortly after Christmas, on Jan. 6. The Feast of Epiphany is meant to celebrate the 12th day of Christmas and the Three Wise Men arriving at Baby Jesus’ manger in Bethlehem.

But it’s also the day Italian kids long for, because on the night of Jan. 5, a witch named La Befana arrives in households to deliver sweets and gifts to children, hoping that she might be able to find Baby Jesus, whom she was looking for on the night that the Three Wise Men arrived at the manger.

Watching Donald Duck on TV in Sweden

Every year at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, close to half of Sweden sits down to watch the 1958 Walt Disney TV special “From All of Us to All of You.” Known in Swedish as “Kalle Anka och hans vänner önskar God Jul,” the title translates to “Donald Duck and His Friends Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Since 1959, the show – commonly referred to as Kalle Anka – has been airing without commercial interruption at the same time every Dec. 24 on Sweden’s main public television channel. The cartoon is one of the three most popular TV events each year in the country, and lines from it are often repeated in every-day conversation.

Burning the Devil in Guatemala

Beginning at 6 p.m. sharp every Dec. 7, Guatemalans build bonfires to “burn the devil” and kick off their Christmas season. The practice evolved from simply lighting bonfires during colonial times to burning a devil figure to clear the way for a celebration of the Virgin Mary.

In recent years, devil piñatas have been added to the festivities, and an estimated 500,000 bonfires burn in the course of an hour on the holiday, and fireworks explode across the smoky sky.

Surfing in Australia

South of the equator in Australia, Christmas means surfing, and lots of it. It’s summer in December Down Under, and on the beach, Santa arrives by surfboard instead of a sleigh, and after catching some waves, people celebrate with a Christmas barbecue.

Surf’s up for an Aussie Santa.

Father Frost in Russia

The Russian version of Santa is named “Father Frost.” He doesn’t travel alone (he’s accompanied by a “snow maiden”) and brings presents on Jan. 7, which is when Russians celebrate Christmas.

A wooden image of Father Frost.

Finding the Almond in Finland

On Christmas morning, Finish families traditionally eat a porridge made of rice and milk topped with cinnamon, milk or butter. Whoever finds the almond placed inside one of the servings “wins,” but some families hide a few almonds so the kids don’t get upset. At the end of the day, it is customary to warm up in a sauna together.