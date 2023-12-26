Live Christmas trees are a win-win for fish and anglers.

They can create an underwater condominium for fish to take a load off. In turn, they can also be popular spots for anglers who are searching for their next big fishing jackpot.

The trees benefit some of the most popular fish that anglers like to reel in, including largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and crappie.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging the public to donate their live Christmas trees to help enrich the Earth. The agency said remove all decorations, including lights, garland, and ornaments before drop off. It’s best to drop off the entire tree, without cutting it up or removing any branches.

Contact a local Missouri Department of Conservation office to find out where a nearby drop-off is located. In past years, the U.S. Forest Service also has provided a location for trees.