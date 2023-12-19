A site survey and professional design services bid for a quadplex, airport concrete issues and balancing the 2024 budget were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Robbie Mortensen, parks and recreation, presented a $15,000 bid from Turf Solutions Group, East Peoria, Ill., for a site survey and “Phase I professional design services.”

Turf Solutions Group provides recreational land design, project management and construction services for sports field complexes, athletic fields and facilities, golf courses, golf practice facilities and military site improvements. It has completed projects in 42 states since 2005. No site has been announced

Laura Koonce, Woolpert, spoke to the council about potential solutions for portions of concrete failing strength tests at the airport. Woolpert stated that she is working with the contractor to get the Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI) concrete fixed, as it was testing at approximately 75% of required strength. She also recommended seeking a pay deduct for portions of the concrete that took longer than expected to reach requirements. Work to correct these issues will likely shut the airport down for another week.

Lloyd Wells, city administrator, told the council that to balance the budget approximately $756,000 will be transferred from reserves in 2024. This is to cover the cost of utility poles, water tower cleaning and inflow and infiltration testing for the wastewater system. The council agreed that using the reserves is warranted, and that it might be needed again in 2025.

In other matters:

Mortensen mentioned that Matt Hunt would like to rent three or four golf carts for a January event at the Big Piney Sportsman Club. The council agreed to have Sean Smith, attorney, write a waiver and will consider it around $50 per cart per day.

The council agreed to have Smith look into the legality of allowing the Piney River Sports Complex, at U.S. 63 and Highway B, to receive a utility credit for allowing free use by the parks and recreation department.

First and second readings took place for a subdivision incentive ordinance pertaining to electrical services.

Mayor Viki Narancich told the council to review five potential ordinances pertaining to marijuana and be ready to discuss at the next meeting.

The council approved a downtown mural project with a total cost of $3,000 — $1,500 now and $1,500 at completion.

A draft concept for the downtown mural project.

Wells presented a budgeting and GIS software request to the council. Due to an approximately $12,000 yearly commitment, the council decided to look into other budgeting options. The GIS system would map all electric, water and wastewater lines in the city — the council requested two more bids.

The city received notice that trash prices will increase 6.5% starting with February billing, the period from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15.

Dangerous traffic spots including the curve on First Street, arrows at Holder Drive and U.S. 63, the Walmart entrance near McDonald’s, U.S. 63 going north and speeding near Sonic were all discussed.

Winners of the holiday lighting contest were announced for residential and commercial. Residential winners were 111 Wyn Drive, 1096 Industrial and 520 Oak St. Commercial winners were Houston House, Urbyn Roots Event Center and D&L Florist.

The current fiber signups were reported at 328.

At 7:57 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.