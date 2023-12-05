The 2024 budget, fiber internet updates and staff bonuses were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

BUDGET DISCUSSION

Lloyd Wells, city administrator, presented a draft budget that had been reviewed by the mayor, council and department leaders. Angie Gettys, alderwoman, said that $2-2.5 million dollars needs to be cut from the approximately $10 million budget.

Randon Brown, fiber, presented his budget, asking that a new phone system be implemented and that the city avoid expanding fiber to 30 homes on Cleveland Drive and Remington Circle for cost concerns.

Brad Evans, police chief, was also adamant that a new phone system be implemented to help avoid missed calls. Additionally, he requested work phones for officers to avoid using their personal phones as hotspots and to decrease the burden of sunshine requests. Evans plans to use an increased promotion/advertising budget to garner additional staff.

Bill Ramsey, public grounds, requested the council budget a new dump truck — approximately $80,000 $90,000 — for his department. Ramsey also stated that the city should invest in tools rather than having employees use their own.

Robbie Mortensen, parks and recreation, is working on adult sports tournaments for the coming year. Additionally, he requested funds for either a new pump house or the design for a new irrigation system at the golf course. Tennis court resurfacing has increased the repairs and maintenance budget.

Robbie Smith, fire chief, stated that most of the fire budget is planned for the new training tower that is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

Dustin Hartman, water, answered questions for the department head, who was absent from the meeting. Hartman said the most important item is the cleaning and repairing of water towers.

Jerry Jackson, wastewater, said that several items in the water budget are duplicated in his and can likely be cut. Jackson also mentioned that water tower agreements with Intercounty should be renegotiated due to a lack of substantive return for the city. The treatment plant — which is 12 to 13 years old — is in good shape, according to Jackson. The plants tend to stay in good condition for 20 years.

Mike Williams, electric, originally budgeted for 103 new poles but will likely have to split that number over the next two to three years.

Kevin Buck, economic development, requested $3,500 in promotional/advertising budget that will be used to collaborate with the Houston Herald and chamber of commerce for a city guide. Wells mentioned that the economic development budget can be better-adjusted after a full year of having the position filled.

Wells presented the administrative portion of the budget with minor changes outside of a better internal and external budgeting software, and a GIS system for city utility lines.

A budget workshop was scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at city hall.

FIBER INTERNET UPDATE

Brown stated that 215 customers were hooked up to the city’s internet system as of Monday, including seven in the last 30 days. He also reported that all four Passive Optical Network (PON) cabinets — which link the system — are functional. There are approximately 100 customers on the waiting list. Squirrel damage has been an issue for the department, and protection has been considered. Brown is optimistic that 300 customers will be on the service by the end of 2024, council members questioned that number. Brown emphasized that quality should be considered over quantity and speed. Currently, he estimates annual revenues at $125,000, with expenses close to $900,000.

In other matters:

Members approved $100 bonuses for full-time, part-time and fire department personnel. Last year the bonus was $50.

The council recognized Kristen Ely for her state cross country qualification, the high school boys cross country team for postseason achievements and the Constitution Project team for its state championship.

Fred Stottlemyre, alderman; Gettys and Wells were approved to sign funding checks related to the new library on top of the storm shelter at Pine and First Streets.

The manager for the airport light project recommended that the city have inadequate concrete redone by the contractor. The airport committee will also meet to determine what they want added to grant requests.

The council delayed the approval of a housing incentive ordinance to clarify an electric portion. A first and second reading will take place at the next meeting.

Arrows for the intersection of Holder Drive and U.S. 63 will be discussed at a 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 meeting with the proper authorities.

Preliminary artist sketches for a downtown mural project were viewed.

At 9:27 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.