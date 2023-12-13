The Clear Springs Fire Department held a gun raffle and accepted monetary donations to raise $3,613 for the annual Texas County Shop with a Hero program – the largest donation the department has made to program.

“This donation ensures that we can help an additional 35 children have a better Christmas,” said program chair Bennie Cook. “I would like to thank Clear Springs Rural Fire Assistant Chief, Sonny Holden, Fire Chief Troy Bradford, Clear Springs Fire Board President Linda Bradford, Clear Springs Volunteer Sasha Holden and the members of Clear Springs Fire Department for everything they do for Clear Springs and Texas County. Our fundraising goal is 25,000 and this donation will help us exceed that goal.”

To learn more about the Texas County Shop with a Hero Program, call Cook at 417-260-2382.