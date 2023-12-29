Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21 meetings.

Members:

Signed a business agreement with United Healthcare for 2024 health insurance.

Did an interview with KY3 News on Senate Bill 190 and well progress in PWSD #1.

Heard budget requests from Janice Weddle and Kyle Wake, MU Extension.

Reviewed and approved a request for ARPA funds from Shawn Brown, Houston Senior Center.

Held a continuation of a previous salary commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Talked to Ryan Hilton and Josh Glover, CPI Technologies, over IT concerns.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Crystal Huey, effective Dec. 18, to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

George Sholtz, inquiring about updates in the county and bridge standards.

Dale Hardin about a closed road in Clinton Township.

Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, who picked up a packet left at the commissioner’s office for the township.

Michael Ussery, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt’s office, to discuss updates including gate hour changes at Fort Leonard Wood.

Stace Holland, Texas County Memorial Hospital chief executive officer, to discuss updates including issues caused by gate hours changes at the fort.

Molly Hauser, Roubidoux Township treasurer, over concerns about gate changes at the fort.

Several members of the area concerning Senate Bill 190 and a petition to have the election language appear on a ballot.

The full minutes can be read below: