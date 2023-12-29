Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21 meetings.

Members:

  • Signed a business agreement with United Healthcare for 2024 health insurance.
  • Did an interview with KY3 News on Senate Bill 190 and well progress in PWSD #1.
  • Heard budget requests from Janice Weddle and Kyle Wake, MU Extension.
  • Reviewed and approved a request for ARPA funds from Shawn Brown, Houston Senior Center.
  • Held a continuation of a previous salary commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14.
  • Talked to Ryan Hilton and Josh Glover, CPI Technologies, over IT concerns.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Crystal Huey, effective Dec. 18, to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • George Sholtz, inquiring about updates in the county and bridge standards.
  • Dale Hardin about a closed road in Clinton Township.
  • Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, who picked up a packet left at the commissioner’s office for the township.
  • Michael Ussery, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt’s office, to discuss updates including gate hour changes at Fort Leonard Wood.
  • Stace Holland, Texas County Memorial Hospital chief executive officer, to discuss updates including issues caused by gate hours changes at the fort.
  • Molly Hauser, Roubidoux Township treasurer, over concerns about gate changes at the fort.
  • Several members of the area concerning Senate Bill 190 and a petition to have the election language appear on a ballot.

The full minutes can be read below:

Minutes-December-13-14Download
December-20-21Download

