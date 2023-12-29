Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21 meetings.
Members:
- Signed a business agreement with United Healthcare for 2024 health insurance.
- Did an interview with KY3 News on Senate Bill 190 and well progress in PWSD #1.
- Heard budget requests from Janice Weddle and Kyle Wake, MU Extension.
- Reviewed and approved a request for ARPA funds from Shawn Brown, Houston Senior Center.
- Held a continuation of a previous salary commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14.
- Talked to Ryan Hilton and Josh Glover, CPI Technologies, over IT concerns.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Crystal Huey, effective Dec. 18, to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- George Sholtz, inquiring about updates in the county and bridge standards.
- Dale Hardin about a closed road in Clinton Township.
- Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, who picked up a packet left at the commissioner’s office for the township.
- Michael Ussery, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt’s office, to discuss updates including gate hour changes at Fort Leonard Wood.
- Stace Holland, Texas County Memorial Hospital chief executive officer, to discuss updates including issues caused by gate hours changes at the fort.
- Molly Hauser, Roubidoux Township treasurer, over concerns about gate changes at the fort.
- Several members of the area concerning Senate Bill 190 and a petition to have the election language appear on a ballot.
The full minutes can be read below: