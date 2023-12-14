Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Dec. 6 – 7 meeting.

Members:

Held a phone conference with FLW Commander Pollio who informed the commission that west gate hours will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and south gate hours 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Airport hours and emergency response were also discussed.

Discussed a hazard mitigation plan, grants available to the county and solid waste tire cleanup with Trent Courtney, SCOCOG.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Charles Butler, full-time jailer, effective Dec. 8.

Reviewed and acknowledged the written notice resignation of Fredrick Wixom, full-time jailer, effective Dec. 4.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

April Polm to discuss opioid funds.

Kenneth Barry who was requesting information concerning Piney Drive.

The full minutes can be read below: