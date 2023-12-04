The Texas County Coroner answered 22 calls in November 2023.

In the community, there were 18 natural deaths, including stroke (7), cancer (2), respiratory disease (2), heart arrhythmia (2), Parkinson’s disease (2), pulmonary embolism, urosepsis and the death of a child under the age of one due to a previously undetected heart defect.

There were two accidental deaths in the community, one due to methamphetamine use and one due to homicide from a fatal gunshot wound.



There was one offender death at South Central Correctional Center in November. Autopsy results are pending.

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater testified in a wrongful death trial of a county citizen this month, resulting in a favorable outcome for the plaintiff.

