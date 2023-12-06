Texas County deer hunters had harvested 163 deer early Wednesday as the late portion of the doe season continues.

On Wednesday, the county was tied for seventh place in Missouri. Top county in the state was Callaway with 268. The season runs through Dec. 10. A firearms alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

The count Wednesday morning in the county was: 22 button bucks and 141 does.

In the overall kill, Texas County is in third place. Leaders in the state are: Franklin (6,812), Howell (5,817) and Texas (5,648).