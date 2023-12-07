Texas County deer hunters had harvested 197 deer as of Thursday as the late portion of the doe season continues.

On Thursday afternoon, the county was tied for sixth place in Missouri. Top county in the state was Callaway with 294. The season runs through Dec. 10. A firearms alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

The count Thursday afternoon in the county was: 27 button bucks and 170 does.

In the overall kill, Texas County is in third place. Leaders in the state are: Franklin (6,841), Howell (5,851) and Texas (5,686).