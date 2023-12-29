Texas County remains in third place in the Missouri total deer harvest number as it approached 6,000 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

As of Friday, Dec. 29, 5,999 deer had been killed in the various seasons in the county. The breakdown shows: 2,498 (antlered deer); 490 (button bucks); and 3,011 (does).

Other leaders in the state are: Franklin County, first, (7,160); Howell, second, (6,160); Jefferson, fourth, (5,501); Callaway, fifth, (5,480); and Pike, sixth, (4,647).

The alternative methods season ends on Jan. 2 and archery on Jan. 15.

The total for the 2022 season was 4,700 in Texas County.