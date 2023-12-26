Texas County remains in third place in the Missouri total deer harvest number, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 26, 5,932 deer had been killed in the various seasons in the county. The breakdown shows: 2,485 (antlered deer); 482 (button bucks); and 2,965 (does).

Other leaders in the state are: Franklin County, first, (7,086) and Howell, second, 6,109).

The alternative methods season ends on Jan. 2 and archery on Jan. 15.

The total for the 2022 season was 4,700 in Texas County.