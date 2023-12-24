An early morning crash claimed a West Plains man early Saturday morning in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Cpl. John D. Wheeler said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven eastbound by Taylor L. Hamby, 20, of West Plains, ran of Highway ZZ in a curve, struck three fences and overturned in a field at about 4:40 a.m.

A passenger, Brian E. Powell, 28, was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner. Next of kin were notified. Hamby had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Two passengers, Calvin J. Brashers, 18, and Dakota M. Weet, 18, both of West Plains, had moderate injuries and were transported to Ozarks Healthcare.

Wheeler said the vehicle was totaled. The only one wearing a seatbelt was Weet.

It was the 40th fatality of the year in the nine-county Troop G — compared to 31 at the same time in 2022.