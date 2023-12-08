The Missouri Department of Conservation set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2024-2025 seasons. The hunting dates were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its Dec. 8 open meeting in Jefferson City.

2024 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates

Spring Youth Portion: April 6-7

Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 15 through May 5

Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 – 31

2024 – 2025 Archery Deer and Turkey Hunting Dates

Sept. 15 through Nov. 15 and Nov. 27 through Jan. 15, 2025

2024 – 2025 Firearms Deer Hunting Dates

Firearms Early Antlerless Portion: Oct. 11-13 (in open counties)

Firearms Early Youth Portion: Nov. 2-3

Firearms November Portion: Nov. 16-26

Firearms CWD Portion: Nov. 27 – Dec. 1 (in open counties)

Firearms Late Youth Portion: Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

Firearms Late Antlerless Portion: Dec. 7-15 (in open counties)

Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 28 – Jan. 7, 2025

Detailed information on the upcoming seasons and portions will be included in the MDC 2024 Spring Turkey Hunting and Regulations booklet and the MDC 2024 Fall Deer and Turkey Regulations and Information booklet, available closer to the seasons. The booklets will be available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.