It is coming down to the wire to pay 2023 property taxes in Texas County.

The Texas County collector’s office is open 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Texas County Administration Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.

The last day this year that the office will be open is 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. There also is a drop box at the front entrance.

If you mail your payments, they must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31.

More more information, call 417-967-2580 or go online at www.texascountymissouri.gov.