Funeral services for Georgia Lynch, age 92 of Mountain Grove, will be held at noon, Thursday, December 21 at Bradford Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.

Interment will be in the Ozark Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net