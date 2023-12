A Celebration of Life service for Lisa Pritchett, age 57 of Houston, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at Bradford Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service time on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net