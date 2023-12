Hunters in Texas County have killed 5,883 deer in the various seasons, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported on Saturday.

The count is 5,883. The breakdown in the county is: antlered bucks (2,474), button bucks (475) and does (2,934).

A firearms alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

Top counties in the state are: Franklin (7,016) and Howell (6,038).