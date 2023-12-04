The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On Nov. 28, a deputy responded to a report of a trailer valued at $1,800 stolen from a Holmes Road residence near Cabool. Investigation is ongoing.

A deputy responded on Nov. 16 to a report of theft at a Highway MM residence at Mountain Grove.

The officer made contact with a 74-year-old man there who said his stepson had gone to the property to hunt and when he arrived, he saw a man with five ladders (valued at $150 each) on his vehicle that belonged to his stepfather.

The stepson told the deputy the suspect admitted to taking the ladders because he was hungry.

Photographs taken of the vehicle led to the identification of a 53-year-old Mountain Grove man as the suspect. A probable cause state was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

Joshua L. Coble, 39, of 16741 Cantrell Drive at Licking was arrested Nov. 30 for having an active West Virginia warrant for a felony kidnapping charge.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at a relative’s Cantrell Drive residence and took him to jail.

Brian Barron, 32, of 17403 Highway H at Elk Creek, was arrested Dec. 1 for being a felon illegally possessing a rifle.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at Barron’s residence and found a .50 caliber Traditions Buckstalker rifle during the process.

Barron was convicted of a felony in Genesee County, Mich., in 2013. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.