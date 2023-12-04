The following are dissolutions of marriage that were filed in October – November 2023.

Oct. 2, 2023 — Kristy Weaver of Houston and Christopher Dewey Weaver of Houston.

Oct. 2, 2023 — Cassandra Elizabeth Cline of Bucyrus and Alanson David Cline III of Rolla.

Oct. 2, 2023 — James Whittle of Elk Creek and Trista Whittle of Elk Creek.

Oct. 4, 2023 — Brian Schondel of Success and Lynette Schondel of Plato.

Oct. 5, 2023 — Debra Jett of Licking and Carl Jett of Houston.

Oct. 12, 2023 — Jeremy Rupp of Willow Springs and Shannon Jones of Willow Springs.

Oct. 17, 2023 — Zachory Richards of Cabool and Makenzie Richards of Houston.

Oct. 18, 2023 — James Wright of Licking and Sharon Wright of Granite City, ILL.

Oct. 26, 2023 — Harrod Baker Jr. of Houston and Virginia Baker of Houston.

Oct. 30, 2023 — Randy Vestal of Licking and Regina Vestal of Licking.

Nov. 1, 2023 — Tyler Palenik of Licking and Maibelene Price of Licking.

Nov. 2, 2023 — Terry White of Solo and Bradley White of Eminence.

Nov. 9, 2023 James Burris of Houston and Lisa Burris of Summersville.

Nov. 27, 2023 — Ryan Fields of Plato and Audra Fields of Plato.