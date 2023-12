DruryGO in Houston will host a “FAFSA Frenzy” from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at 204 W. Spruce St.

Assistance will be available for seniors filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

Representatives will be available to answer questions relating to financial aid and changes starting next year.

For more information call 417-873-6611.