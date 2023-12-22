A retired Houston businessman has died.

Edgar Rust, 96, passed away at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A funeral is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at United Methodist Church in Houston.

In 1957, Mr. Rust purchased Houston Utility Shop from Columbus and Mable Tuttle. The Tuttles also had a propane company and by selling off the utility shop, they could devote more time to their propane business. The business became Rust Utility Shop. Columbus Tuttle and Mr. Rust were brothers-in-law.

In 1964, the business constructed a new location at 712 S. First St. The business was sold in 2017, and Mr. Rust retired.