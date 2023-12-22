The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Perry J. Mace, 60, of 113 Hickory St. in Houston, was issued a citation on Dec. 20 for allowing an animal to run at large.

Amy M. Tune, 31, of 574 N. Highway 17 in Summersville, was issued citations on Dec. 14 for driving while suspended and expired license plates.

An officer was dispatched on Dec. 14 regarding a report of property damage at the Children’s Division office on Oak Hill Drive.

The officer spoke with a supervisor who said that a woman had become upset during a meeting there and aggressively opened a door when leaving. The officer observed damage to the door hinges, a hydraulic stop and the wall behind the door.

The officer took photos of the damage and was to contact the woman after repair estimates were received.

On Dec. 20, two representatives of Bomgaars’ loss prevention department came to the HPD station to report a female employee fraudulently returning items in the amount of $4,162.59, prior to the store becoming open to the public.

On Dec. 21, an officer and one of the representatives met with the woman at Bomgaars, and she admitted to fraudulently returning items and placing the money on her debit card. The officer completed an investigative subpoena to obtain the woman’s bank account information.

Investigation is ongoing.