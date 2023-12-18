The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
- Roger A. Christ, 36, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 21, in Houston, was arrested Nov. 30 for having an active Texas County warrant for two felony stealing charges and a probation and parole violation warrant.
An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office and took Christ to jail, where he was held without bond.
- Stephanie S. Sigman, 55, of 15225 Simmons Drive at Cabool, was issued as citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 26.
- Chester L. Risco, 58, of 634 Ozark St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while suspended and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 5:37 p.m. Dec. 1.
- Orion Greeney, 36, of 406 E. Florence St., Apt. 4, in Houston, was arrested Dec. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Greeney’s residence and took him to jail. Bond on the charge is set at $2,000.
- Mikayla L. Mitchell, 28, of 10947 Higgins Drive in Licking, was arrested Dec. 7 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised Mitchell was there. She was taken to jail and held without bond.
- Toby Yates, 32, of 1435 Thomasville Road, Apt. 5, in Houston, was issued a citation for property damage on Dec. 11 after allegedly slashing the tire of a 53-year-old woman’s vehicle.
An investigating officer reported that Yates said he had committed the act because the woman was his boss at Dollar Tree and he was angry with her.