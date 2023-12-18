The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Roger A. Christ, 36, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 21, in Houston, was arrested Nov. 30 for having an active Texas County warrant for two felony stealing charges and a probation and parole violation warrant.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office and took Christ to jail, where he was held without bond.

Stephanie S. Sigman, 55, of 15225 Simmons Drive at Cabool, was issued as citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 26.

Chester L. Risco, 58, of 634 Ozark St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while suspended and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 5:37 p.m. Dec. 1.

Orion Greeney, 36, of 406 E. Florence St., Apt. 4, in Houston, was arrested Dec. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Greeney’s residence and took him to jail. Bond on the charge is set at $2,000.

Mikayla L. Mitchell, 28, of 10947 Higgins Drive in Licking, was arrested Dec. 7 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised Mitchell was there. She was taken to jail and held without bond.

Toby Yates, 32, of 1435 Thomasville Road, Apt. 5, in Houston, was issued a citation for property damage on Dec. 11 after allegedly slashing the tire of a 53-year-old woman’s vehicle.

An investigating officer reported that Yates said he had committed the act because the woman was his boss at Dollar Tree and he was angry with her.