Here’s a list of entries in the City of Houston’s lighting competition for those wanting to take a tour of the community.

Winners were, businesses: Houston House, first place; Urbyn Roots Event Center, second; and D & L Florist, third. Residential: 111 Wyn Dr., first; 1096 Industrial Drive, second; and 520 Oak St., third. Winners will receive a utility credit on their bill.

RESIDENTIAL

100 Nichols, 112 Nichols, 111 Wyn Drive, 414 N. Second St., 815 Ozark St., 1124 Ozark St. 602 Ozark St., 304 Bryan, 622 Chestnut, 1217 Chestnut, 1010 Hawthorn, 625 Hawthorn, 520 Oak. St., 413 Broadway, 705 Augusta, 1096 N. Industrial Drive, 1003 Cleveland, 1000 Cedar Ridge and 1331 E. Crest.

BUSINESSES

D & L Florist, Urbynroots Event Center, Houston House, Mean Muggin’, Piney River Ford and Doug Gaston, attorney at law, 1215 S. Sam Houston Blvd.