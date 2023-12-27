Ewing “Edgar” Rust, age 96, son of Ewing and Daisy Lena (Lybyer) Rust was born in Arriola, Colo. on May 19, 1927, near the head of the Ute mountain. He passed away on Dec. 21, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

Edgar is preceded in death by his spouse, Marjorie Alene (Flowers) Rust; son, Donald Robert Rust; daughter-in-law, JoAnn (Lemons) Rust; his parents; his in-laws Edward Manson Flowers & Ollie Mae (Bishop) Flowers; and his siblings Faye (Rust) Kelly; Leona (Rust) Beck; Glen Rust; Hazel (Rust) Smith; Wanda (Rust) Tate; Phyllis (Rust) Arthur; & their spouses. He was also preceded by his brothers and sister’s in-law: Ray Flowers, Leona (Flowers) Vandivort, Clark Flowers, Mable (Flowers) Tuttle, Lois (Flowers) Sponsler, Robert Flowers, Allen Flowers, & their spouses.

He is survived by his eldest son, Charles Richard Rust; daughter, Lesa Marie (Rust) Radford; son-in-law, Scott Radford; and daughter-in-law, Janet (Haney) Rust. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Karla Renae (Rust) Adams & Matt Adams; Chad Scott Rust & Maureen (Stewart) Rust; Daren Lee Rust & Patti Rust; Ann Nichole (Rust) Moore & Chris Moore; David Alan Rust & Amanda (Holder) Rust; Robert Ewing Kinney and Kaitlyn Marie Radford. Lastly, he was survived by his great-grandchildren: Drew Porter, Ashton (Porter) & Jovie Solero, Jeran Todd, Ian Rust, Marin Rust, Colleen Rust, Mackenzie Holder, Madeline Holder, Jackson Rust and Jacob Moore.

Edgar was born in the home of his aunt in Colorado with medical complications and was not expected to live six months. By the time he was seven, the family returned to their homestead in Bado, Mo., where his Grandma Rust, and other immediate family helped raise him.

In his school years, he attended a one room schoolhouse until high school, where he had to attend the school that supplied a bus (as they were limited due to the war). Therefore, he attended Cabool High School for two years, and graduated from Houston High School in 1945 where he met the love of his life, Marjorie Flowers.

Before his graduation ceremony, he joined the U.S. Navy and set sail from San Francisco on the USS Neches. During his service, he toured distant lands as far as Hong Kong and the coasts of Africa, gaining many stories along the way.

Following his Naval service, he returned to ask if Marjorie would take his hand in marriage. They were married on Christmas Eve, 1946 in Rocky Branch, Mo. at the home of Ed and Ollie Mae Flowers. They started their lives in Houston with Edgar getting a job with Intercounty Electric. Before long, his brother-in-law, Columbus Tuttle, offered him a job at Houston Utility Shop, which included building several homes in the area.

Shortly after the birth of their first son, Charles, Edgar and Marjorie purchased the plumbing, heating, electrical and pump divisions of the store, while Columbus’ portion became Tuttle Utility Gas Incorporated. Soon, they began the transition to Rust Utility Shop along with the birth of their second son Donald.

In 1964, they completed the building, now known as “Whiddons” on First Street, with the help of Columbus. Their daughter, Lesa, was then three years old and has fond memories of taking naps while her father conducted business. After some time, Edgar approached his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Glen Arthur, about taking over the pump division of the business. They soon named their new company ARPCO (Arthur Rust Pump Company) and went to work in the basement of the new building.

Edgar obtained his plumbing and electrical licenses through the mail from school provided by VA funds. By combining his license and education with his business, he completed plumbing, heating and electrical installations and services for commercial and residential buildings for 64 years and was a Lennox Dealer for over 50 years. After retiring at the age of ninety, he recalled that it was the people, not the business, that he missed the most.

“The Shop” was certainly a family affair, as he raised and worked with his sons to start Rust Trucking and Rust Excavating; while Marjorie (or Margie as she preferred) helped him in the office for over 60 years. He loved having his children and their families near and was an active part of their lives.

While working, he served on the City of Houston Variance Committee for many years and held stock in Houston Development. He was always proud of helping build Texas County Hospital, Houston Schools and installing the first running water in many places. He was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years.

Outside of work, Edgar and Margie fulfilled their dream of owning a camper and boat by camping and boating at Fort Cook in Theodosia, Mo. on Bull Shoals Lake. In their 50+ years at their home away from home, they hosted many of their friends and families. Edgar delighted in inviting many to their boat for fun and relaxation.

He and Margie also loved to explore new places together and visited such places as Mexico, Hawaii, Bahamas, Alaska, Florida and Utah, to name a few. The family would make trips back to Colorado where his older siblings still lived. Most lived in Cortez & Delores, with one sister in Geronimo, Ariz. and one in California.

In his last few years, he enjoyed being outside, visiting with friends and family and seeing the people of the community he once served. Edgar appreciated going to local stores where folks would walk across the aisle just to say hello and shake his hand. Edgar could build or work on anything he set his sights on. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.

A visitation for Edgar took place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service took place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at the Houston United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions are welcome to the Union Cemetery and Church, American Legion, Houston City Fire Department or the Houston United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

