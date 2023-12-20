I’m excited to share the latest news and achievements from CASA of South Central Missouri in this month’s update. As we approach the end of the year, it’s an opportune time to reflect on the impact we’ve made and express our gratitude to all who have supported our mission.

A significant highlight this month is the growth of our volunteer base. Several new Court Appointed Special Advocates have completed their training and are now ready to positively impact the lives of abused and neglected children. The unwavering dedication of our volunteers remains the driving force behind our organization’s success. Our next in-person class starts in February. If you are interested or would like more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, please contact Kayy Duncan, program director, at 417-260-4180.

Our current volunteers have continued to passionately advocate for the best interests of the children they serve, attending court hearings and collaborating with social workers, therapists, teachers and caregivers. They ensure a comprehensive approach, considering every aspect of a child’s life when making recommendations to the court.

I’m thrilled to announce the success of our 7th Annual Festival of Trees, our largest fundraiser of the year! Thanks to the incredible support from our community in the 25th Judicial Circuit, we raised an outstanding $150,000. This substantial contribution will profoundly impact our ability to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system. The Festival of Trees not only brought festive joy but also highlighted the power of collective generosity in making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most. If you couldn’t join us this year, please save the date for next year’s event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Looking ahead, we invite you to join us for an exciting Trivia Night on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Texas County Fairgrounds. Priced at $20 per person, which includes dinner, this event promises an evening filled with trivia, fun and lots of laughter. For any questions or to purchase tickets, please call 417-260-4180.

As we step into the new year, CASA of South Central Missouri remains committed to ensuring the voices of the children we serve are heard. We’re enthusiastic about upcoming initiatives and invite the community to stay engaged through volunteering, donations, or spreading the word. Your support is invaluable.

Thank you for being an essential part of our CASA community. Together, we’re making a meaningful difference in the lives of these remarkable children, and we look forward to sharing more success stories and updates in the months to come.

Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a happy new year!