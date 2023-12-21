This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The public will have the opportunity to elect members to the University of Missouri Extension Council on Jan. 22-26.

Voting may be completed by paper at the MU Extension Center or online at http://extension.missouri.edu/texas. The elected and appointed members of the Extension Council will guide and direct Extension work within Texas County.

The election is based on the county at large as one district, with a goal of equitable distribution of representation.

The nominees for two-year terms are Dr. Justin Copley, Jeff Gettys and Dee Dee Ducote.

Additional nominations may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing within the county, filed with the council before Dec. 21.