A Willow Springs woman was involved in a fatal accident Thursday evening after a crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Lisa C. Colbert, 61, was driving her 2007 Chrysler Town and Country northbound on U.S. 63 one-half mile south of Willow Springs when she traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, patrol said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Howell County Coroner Michael Pauley at 12:55 a.m., according to the patrol report.

This is the 39th fatality for Troop G compared to 29 at this time last year.

She was wearing a safety device. The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. J. Smith.